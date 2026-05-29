Win tickets to see Legendary Comedian, Actor and Award-Winning radio host Rickey Smiley live!

Listen to win your tickets to see Legendary Comedian, Actor and Award-Winning radio host Rickey Smiley live, headlining the City of Coral Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on June 19th.

Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 5.30.26 through 6.5.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Rickey Smiley at the City of Coral Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on June 19th, 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).