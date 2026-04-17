Win tickets to see Keith Sweat at the Magic City Casino!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to see Keith Sweat live at The Magic City Casino, Saturday May 16th.

Sponsored by Magic City Casino. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Purchase tickets HERE

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 4.18.26 through 5.1.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Keith Sweat live! Saturday May 16 @ The Magic City Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).