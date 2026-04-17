Win tickets to see Chris Brown and User “The R&B Tour” at the Hard Rock Stadium!

We’ve got your tickets to the R&B Tour with Chris Brown and Usher- live at The Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday December 3rd. Listen all this week at 2pm and 4pm to win.

Sponsored by Live Nation. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT105 between 4.18.26 through 4.24.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher bringing “The R&B Tour” to Hard Rock Stadium on December 3rd, 2026. Approx. retail value: total. $200 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)