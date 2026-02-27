Win tickets to Adult Spring Break, Boots and Dukes Edition!

Dukes and Boots

Listen to win your tickets to Adult Spring Break, Boots and Dukes Edition with Cupid Shuffle performing live! Saturday March 14th @ NOMI Village.

Sponsored by Spase Jenkins.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 2/28/26-3/13/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Adult Spring Break, Boots and Dukes Edition on Saturday March 14th, 2026 at NOMI Village. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

