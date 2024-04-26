Win tickets to the 26th Annual Haitian Compas Festival!

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 6AM and 2PM: tickets to the Haitian Compas Fest, Saturday May 18th @ FPL Solar Amphitheater, Bayfront Park featuring Kai, Nu Look, T Vice, Mizik Mizik and more! Sponsored by Cecibon.
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/27/24-5/17/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Haitian Compas Fest, Saturday May 18th, 2024 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, Bayfront Park featuring Kai, Nu Look, T Vice, Mizik Mizik and more. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
©2021 Cox Media Group