Win tickets to the 26th Annual Haitian Compas Festival!

2024 Haitian Compas Fest 2024

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 6AM and 2PM: tickets to the Haitian Compas Fest, Saturday May 18th @ FPL Solar Amphitheater, Bayfront Park featuring Kai, Nu Look, T Vice, Mizik Mizik and more! Sponsored by Cecibon.

2024 Haitian Compas Fest

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/27/24-5/17/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Haitian Compas Fest, Saturday May 18th, 2024 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, Bayfront Park featuring Kai, Nu Look, T Vice, Mizik Mizik and more. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

