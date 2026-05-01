Win access to HOT LIVE with TK Kirkland!

Join us May 15th inside the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studio at Cox Media Group Miami for HOT LIVE with actor, comedian TK Kirkland! Seats are limited, and this is one event you don’t want to miss!

📲 Enter now on the FREE HOT 105 app for your chance to be part of this incredible experience or listen this week at 12pm and 6pm to win!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 5/2/26-5/14/26. Retail value of: $0.

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