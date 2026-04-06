Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills, 5 times a day!

Starting Monday, April 20th, Rickey Smiley has more money to give away! He’s backing the bank truck up to the Hot 105 studios! LISTEN every weekday at 8 am, 10 am, 12n, 2 pm, and 5 pm. Enter that KEYWORD on the HOT 105 app or here (DOWNLOAD OUR HOT 105 APP here. It’s FREE!) for your chance to WIN $1000.

Rickey is taking care of your gas, food, rent, childcare, and those bills arriving in your mailbox, whatever you need to cover!

ENTER THE KEYWORD BELOW: