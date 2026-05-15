Register to win tickets to see Sandrell Rivers Theater: “Daddy’s Home but my Husband Ain’t”!

Get ready, Miami—on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM, the explosive stage play Daddy’s Home… But My Husband Ain’t! brings its bold, unfiltered, and conversation-starting tour to the Sandrell Rivers Theater—turning your usual Netflix & Chill nights into unforgettable theater date nights and girls’ night experiences.

This isn’t just a show—it’s a full-blown cultural conversation brought to life.

Featuring a dynamic cast including Arrington Foster (RIO of BET’s The Family Business), alongside powerhouse performers Song Byrd, Tasha Renee, and comedian Brigette Eppes, this hit production delivers a rollercoaster of love, secrets, betrayal, and jaw-dropping twists that will have audiences choosing sides before the final curtain.

Purchase tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 5/16/26-5/31/26. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Daddy’s Home… But My Husband Ain’t! brings its bold, unfiltered, and conversation-starting tour to the Sandrell Rivers Theater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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