Listen to win tickets to see TLC at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to the Iconic Tour with TLC, Salt N Pepa and En vogue, September 24th@ The Hard Rock Live.

Sponsored by Hard Rock Live. What station plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS to experience TLC?

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 4.20.26 through 4.24.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see TLC on Thursday September 24 @ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).