U.S. Ranked Among Least Peaceful Nations in 2025 Global Peace Index

Friday marks the 249th anniversary of American independence.
Flag displayed: A large U.S. flag adorns the U.S. Stock Exchange in New York City as Americans planned for Independence Day. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

The United States has been ranked as one of the least peaceful countries in the world, according to the 2025 Global Peace Index. The U.S. now sits at 128th out of 163 nations, a significant drop from its 2012 rank of 88th. Contributing factors include high levels of violent protests, political instability, and extensive weapons exports. This troubling ranking coincides with a 2.4% drop in international tourism, as global travelers grow wary of visiting. The U.S. now finds itself far behind allies like Canada and the U.K., and alarmingly close to nations like North Korea and Russia in terms of peace.

