Uncle Luke Says He Paid $2.7M in Child Support But Feels “Turned Against” by His Kids

Hip-hop pioneer and 2 Live Crew frontman Uncle Luke, also known as Luther Campbell, recently shared an emotional Instagram Live addressing the fractured relationship he has with his children. Luke revealed he has paid over $3 million in child support and legal fees but still feels rejected by his kids, blaming their resentment on influence from their mothers. He expressed frustration that his children don’t acknowledge him on occasions like Father’s Day, despite continuing to benefit from his famous last name. The livestream came just days after a Miami street was renamed in his honor, highlighting the contrast between his public recognition and private pain. Luke’s comments shed light on the ongoing emotional toll of his family struggles, even as his cultural legacy continues to be celebrated.