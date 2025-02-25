Tyrese Gibson Pleads w/ Judge To Lower $10K Monthly Child Support, Says His Income Dropped By 85%

Uh oh, according to Tyrese, the bag is not the same. He is now asking the court to reduce his child support payments after his income allegedly dropped by 85%. According to legal documents obtained by my sources, the singer/actor filed a petition on December 3, 2024, requesting a modification to his $10,000 monthly child support order for his 5-year-old daughter, Soraya. Tyrese says that since the court’s initial ruling, his earnings have taken a significant hit. Court records show that back in 2022, a judge estimated Tyrese was making $275,000 per month, while his ex-wife, Samantha Gibson, reportedly earned around $7,880. Now, Tyrese says he’s only bringing in about $39,000 a month and argues that Samantha, his ex, is likely earning more. One thing about Tyrese, he is going to fight this child support situation to the very end! Best of luck to all parties involved, especially, Soraya!