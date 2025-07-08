Tyra Banks Surprises Mom with Ice Cream Shop Reveal in Sydney, Bringing Tears of Joy

By Shelby Rushin

Tyra Banks surprised her mother, Carolyn London, with a visit to her new flagship Smize & Dream ice cream shop in Sydney, Australia. The emotional moment left Carolyn in tears, recalling how ice cream outings were a special treat during her hard-working single mom days. Tyra shared that the dream of the shop is more than she ever imagined, dedicating the success to her mom’s sacrifices. The heartfelt story highlights the deep bond between mother and daughter and the power of dreams and perseverance. Moments like these show how far they’ve come—what are your thoughts?

