Tyler Perry Sued Over “She The People” Series by Political Activist Aimee Allison

2025 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Tyler Perry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) (Savion Washington/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Tyler Perry and Netflix are facing a lawsuit from political strategist Aimee Allison over Perry’s new series She The People. Allison founded a nonprofit by the same name in 2018 to amplify the voices of Black and other women of color in politics. She alleges that the series, co-created by Terri Vaughn—who once worked with her—borrows heavily from her original docuseries concept. Perry’s trademark filing for the title was denied due to likely confusion with Allison’s brand. While Allison hasn’t commented directly on the series, she implied on Instagram that creators must protect their intellectual property and ideas.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!