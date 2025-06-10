Tyler Perry Sued Over “She The People” Series by Political Activist Aimee Allison

Tyler Perry and Netflix are facing a lawsuit from political strategist Aimee Allison over Perry’s new series She The People. Allison founded a nonprofit by the same name in 2018 to amplify the voices of Black and other women of color in politics. She alleges that the series, co-created by Terri Vaughn—who once worked with her—borrows heavily from her original docuseries concept. Perry’s trademark filing for the title was denied due to likely confusion with Allison’s brand. While Allison hasn’t commented directly on the series, she implied on Instagram that creators must protect their intellectual property and ideas.