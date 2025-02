It looks like my favorite airline, Southwest, is joining everyone else when it comes to layoffs! According to sources, they are slated to layoff 15% of its corporate workforce, eliminating about 1,750 jobs in their efforts to cut costs and streamline operations.

Many are surprised with the massive cuts because it’s a first for Southwest Airlines, which had never conducted this type of layoff in its 53-year history. No one is safe, wow!