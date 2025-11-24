Should this man be held responsible for child support payments?

Missouri woman, 20, pays own child support to keep her mom out of jail A Missouri woman gets some assistance when she is unable to pay child support -- her daughter makes the payment. (Daniel B/Pixabay)
By ‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin and Gustavo Chacon

Hey Lip and hey Shelby,

I need y’all opinion on this. I’ve got a one-year-old son with a woman I was just dealing with casually. She knew everything about me... She knew my money was messed up, she knew I was staying with my brother, she knew I’d been out of work, and she knew I was trying to get my life together. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been irresponsible, and I own that. I even told her I didn’t want kids.

But now she’s putting me on child support, and I feel like it’s wrong because she knew exactly what my situation was before anything happened. So here’s my question…

If a woman knowingly has a baby with a man who’s not financially stable, should he still be held fully responsible for child support?

Big Lip and Shelby

‘The Show’ with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin

WEEKDAYS from 2-7PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!