Should this man be held responsible for child support payments?

A Missouri woman gets some assistance when she is unable to pay child support -- her daughter makes the payment.

Hey Lip and hey Shelby,

I need y’all opinion on this. I’ve got a one-year-old son with a woman I was just dealing with casually. She knew everything about me... She knew my money was messed up, she knew I was staying with my brother, she knew I’d been out of work, and she knew I was trying to get my life together. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been irresponsible, and I own that. I even told her I didn’t want kids.

But now she’s putting me on child support, and I feel like it’s wrong because she knew exactly what my situation was before anything happened. So here’s my question…

If a woman knowingly has a baby with a man who’s not financially stable, should he still be held fully responsible for child support?