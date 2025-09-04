Salt-N-Pepa’s Original DJ Spinderella Says She Wasn’t Invited to Hall of Fame Induction

Salt-N-Pepa - Musical Influence Award. From the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: "When Salt-N-Pepa jumped into the rap scene, a new era of hip-hop was born – a time for women to harness their own power and flip the male-dominated genre on its head. They established a new look and style with their spandex, asymmetrical haircuts, and Dapper Dan jackets. Musically they mixed a two-MC flow with expert DJ technique, all while blending hip-hop beats with pop– and R&B–influenced melodies and confident lyrics celebrating female empowerment. They were the first major all-female rap group and the first women in rap to go platinum, crowning them the First Ladies of Rap."

Salt-N-Pepa’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is stirring up controversy as their original DJ, Latoya Hanson—known as the first Spinderella—claims she wasn’t invited. According to TMZ, Hanson says no one from the group contacted her about the event. She also accuses Cheryl “Salt” James of being behind her removal from the group back in the ’80s. Despite the tension, Hanson told the outlet that she’s still open to reconciliation and would attend if the Hall of Fame stepped in to “make things right.” She added that she’d even be willing to sit beside the group on such a major night.