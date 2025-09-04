Salt-N-Pepa’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is stirring up controversy as their original DJ, Latoya Hanson—known as the first Spinderella—claims she wasn’t invited. According to TMZ, Hanson says no one from the group contacted her about the event. She also accuses Cheryl “Salt” James of being behind her removal from the group back in the ’80s. Despite the tension, Hanson told the outlet that she’s still open to reconciliation and would attend if the Hall of Fame stepped in to “make things right.” She added that she’d even be willing to sit beside the group on such a major night.
Salt-N-Pepa’s Original DJ Spinderella Says She Wasn’t Invited to Hall of Fame Induction
