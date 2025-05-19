RFK Jr. Tells Congress Americans Shouldn’t Take Medical Advice From Him Amid Vaccine Debate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before Congress this week to defend his proposed budget cuts to major U.S. health agencies like the CDC, NIH, and FDA. During the hearing, he dodged direct questions about whether he supports basic childhood vaccinations, including those for measles and polio. Most notably, Kennedy told lawmakers, “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me,” despite now overseeing national public health policy. His past promotion of anti-vaccine rhetoric and current hiring of vaccine skeptics continue to concern public health officials and lawmakers. The hearing comes as the U.S. faces its worst measles outbreak in years, amplifying scrutiny of his leadership and health policy agenda.