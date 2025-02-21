President Donald Trump announces statues in the American garden of Heroes

By Shelby Rushin

President Donald Trump announced that Kobe Bryant will be honored with a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes, joining icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali. This tribute, part of Black History Month celebrations, recognizes Bryant’s legacy beyond basketball. According to Mr. Presi, Kobe’s statue in the National Garden will stand as a lasting tribute to his transformative influence and the power of perseverance. During the Black History Month event, he also acknowledged the greatness of Tiger Woods, who he says will have to wait until next time before his statue is in the Garden of Heroes.

