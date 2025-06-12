Olympia Woman Faces HOA Fines Over Black Lives Matter Sign Inside Her Home

Olympia resident Shirley Pavao is at the center of controversy after her homeowners association demanded she remove a Black Lives Matter sign hanging in her living room. The Lost Lake Resort HOA claims the sign violates community policy, but Pavao argues the policy is being applied unfairly and may be illegal. The conflict began in 2020 when she first placed the sign in her window, leading to rule changes that banned political signage on the exterior of homes. Pavao complied by moving it indoors, but a recent complaint has revived the dispute. She now faces fines if the sign isn’t removed by Saturday, despite visible political expressions in other homes going unchallenged.