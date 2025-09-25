Nick Cannon Reveals His Mental State in Candid New Interview

Nick Cannon is speaking openly about his mental health journey. In a candid interview with The Breakfast Club, the 44-year-old media personality revealed he’s been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and also suffers from severe brain damage. He reflected on a time when he would “feed off toxicity,” admitting he’s now working on recognizing harmful behaviors like gaslighting. Cannon said he’s learning to express himself more gently and be more self-aware in relationships and conversations. His honesty adds to growing public conversations around men’s mental health and emotional accountability.