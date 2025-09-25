Nick Cannon Reveals His Mental State in Candid New Interview

Nick Cannon welcomes new baby with Brittany Bell File photo: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Shelby Rushin

Nick Cannon is speaking openly about his mental health journey. In a candid interview with The Breakfast Club, the 44-year-old media personality revealed he’s been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and also suffers from severe brain damage. He reflected on a time when he would “feed off toxicity,” admitting he’s now working on recognizing harmful behaviors like gaslighting. Cannon said he’s learning to express himself more gently and be more self-aware in relationships and conversations. His honesty adds to growing public conversations around men’s mental health and emotional accountability.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!