A preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased music from Beyoncé’s team. The alleged theft occurred on July 8, just days before her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta, when a rental car used by her choreographer and dancer was broken into. Police say Evans stole five jump drives containing unreleased music, performance footage, and show setlists, along with other valuables. He was arrested on August 26 for a parole violation and remains in custody on a $20,000 bond. Evans’ court hearing has been pushed to October 16 as he seeks new legal representation
Man Accused of Stealing Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Awaits October Court Hearing
