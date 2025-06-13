Leon Thomas Wins Best New Artist at 2025 BET Awards, Announces ‘Mutts Don’t Heal’ World Tour

WHQT HOt105 Leon Thomas BET Awards 2025
Leon Thomas BET Awards 2025
By Shelby Rushin

Leon Thomas’s long-overdue moment arrived at the 2025 BET Awards, where he was honored with the Best New Artist award for his breakout year. His debut album MUTT struck a chord with fans and critics alike, praised for its raw vulnerability, emotional depth, and rich analog sound. Known for his behind-the-scenes work with top artists, Thomas is now embracing the spotlight and redefining modern R&B on his own terms. In his acceptance speech and recent interviews, he reflected on his artistic evolution and the power of stepping into his truth. With the announcement of his Mutts Don’t Heal World Tour kicking off this fall, Leon Thomas is poised to leave an even bigger mark on the global stage

