Lamar Odom Faces Eviction Over $45K Unpaid Rent on Former Mac Miller Property

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is facing eviction from his Studio City rental after allegedly missing $45,000 in rent payments. Court documents reveal he had a verbal month-to-month lease with Executive Recovery Group, starting in December 2024 at $15,000 a month. Odom failed to pay rent from January through March 2025, prompting a legal notice in March and a court ruling in April ordering him to vacate. The property was once rented by rapper Mac Miller, adding celebrity history to the story. Despite launching a wellness center and cryptocurrency project, Odom now faces renewed financial and legal troubles.