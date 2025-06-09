Lamar Odom Faces Eviction Over $45K Unpaid Rent on Former Mac Miller Property

Former NBA player Lamar Odom at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
By Shelby Rushin

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is facing eviction from his Studio City rental after allegedly missing $45,000 in rent payments. Court documents reveal he had a verbal month-to-month lease with Executive Recovery Group, starting in December 2024 at $15,000 a month. Odom failed to pay rent from January through March 2025, prompting a legal notice in March and a court ruling in April ordering him to vacate. The property was once rented by rapper Mac Miller, adding celebrity history to the story. Despite launching a wellness center and cryptocurrency project, Odom now faces renewed financial and legal troubles.

