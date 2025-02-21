Krispy Kreme, Hulu team up on doughnut collection inspired by movie theater snacks

Just what the thick girl in me needed! Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hulu on a new doughnut collection with flavors inspired by popular movie theater snacks, the companies announced Monday. (Feb.17th)
The “Krispy Kreme and Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts Collection” is perfect for movie snack lovers, providing all the theater favorites in the comfort of your living room like popcorn and slushies when you’re streaming a movie at home.
The collection is now available and features four new doughnut flavors:
- Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar.
- Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles.
- Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites.
- Candy Double Feature Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate candy pieces and mini milk chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate flavored icing.