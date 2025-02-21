Krispy Kreme, Hulu team up on doughnut collection inspired by movie theater snacks

By Shelby Rushin

Just what the thick girl in me needed! Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hulu on a new doughnut collection with flavors inspired by popular movie theater snacks, the companies announced Monday. (Feb.17th)

The “Krispy Kreme and Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts Collection” is perfect for movie snack lovers, providing all the theater favorites in the comfort of your living room like popcorn and slushies when you’re streaming a movie at home.

The collection is now available and features four new doughnut flavors:

  • Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar.
  • Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles.
  • Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites.
  • Candy Double Feature Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate candy pieces and mini milk chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate flavored icing.
