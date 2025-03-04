Karen Huger of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Makes Statement During DUI Sentencing

Karen Huger of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Makes Statement During DUI Sentencing
By Shelby Rushin

Karen Huger, star of Real Housewives of Potomac, made a statement during her DUI sentencing, expressing relief after the incident. She thanked God for not hitting a pedestrian, acknowledging the severity of the situation. Huger was sentenced to spend one year in prison for the DUI charge. Her statement highlighted her awareness of the consequences and the potential danger of her actions. The legal incident marks a significant moment for the reality TV star as she faces the consequences of her actions. What are your thoughts?

