Jan 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt to Receive Military Honors

The U.S. Air Force has announced it will grant military honors to Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran killed during the January 6 Capitol breach. She was shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd while attempting to enter a restricted area; Byrd was later cleared of any wrongdoing. The decision marks a reversal of a prior ruling made during the Biden administration. Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier said he was persuaded the previous denial was incorrect after a full review. Honors will include taps, a folded flag, and a military honor guard at her funeral.