Jan 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt to Receive Military Honors

By Shelby Rushin

The U.S. Air Force has announced it will grant military honors to Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran killed during the January 6 Capitol breach. She was shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd while attempting to enter a restricted area; Byrd was later cleared of any wrongdoing. The decision marks a reversal of a prior ruling made during the Biden administration. Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier said he was persuaded the previous denial was incorrect after a full review. Honors will include taps, a folded flag, and a military honor guard at her funeral.

