Jam Master Jay’s Killer Reportedly Stabbed While Awaiting Sentencing

Karl Jordan Jr., one of the men convicted of killing Jam Master Jay, was reportedly stabbed while behind bars. Jordan, who has been incarcerated since 2020 for his role in the 2002 murder of the Run DMC legend, was involved in a brawl over the weekend at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was rushed to the hospital following the altercation, according to an NBC News source. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed two people were hospitalized after the fight, but did not provide details on the cause or identities involved. The facility, which houses high-profile inmates like Diddy, has seen violent incidents in the past, including deadly stabbings and a brutal MS-13 attack. What are your thoughts?