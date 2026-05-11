Is Vanessa Bryant Moving On?

New chapter, new rumors

Vanessa Bryant - Kobe Bryant Basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa as pictured during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Is it time to find love again? Vanessa Bryant is reportedly at the center of a new rumor involving NBA star Jaylen Brown. According to reports, Jaylen Brown was said to have shared a close bond with the late Kobe Bryant. It’s also being reported that he has remained supportive of the Bryant family (more so of Vanessa) in the years since Kobe’s passing. Well now rumors claim that Vanessa and JB’s relationship has been growing into something more than just friends, with reports alleging that the two have developed a romantic connection and may be considering marriage. However, neither Vanessa Bryant nor Jaylen Brown has publicly confirmed these rumors. This brings me to the question; How long should a person wait after they lose their significant other?

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News