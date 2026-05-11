Is Vanessa Bryant Moving On?

Is it time to find love again? Vanessa Bryant is reportedly at the center of a new rumor involving NBA star Jaylen Brown. According to reports, Jaylen Brown was said to have shared a close bond with the late Kobe Bryant. It’s also being reported that he has remained supportive of the Bryant family (more so of Vanessa) in the years since Kobe’s passing. Well now rumors claim that Vanessa and JB’s relationship has been growing into something more than just friends, with reports alleging that the two have developed a romantic connection and may be considering marriage. However, neither Vanessa Bryant nor Jaylen Brown has publicly confirmed these rumors. This brings me to the question; How long should a person wait after they lose their significant other?