Hot 105 Celebrates Small Businesses! Win a $10,000 Advertising Grant! Register Today.

South Florida small businesses - this is your chance to shine!

HOT 105 invites you to register for our Celebrating Small Business event, where 35 local businesses will be selected to attend an exclusive marketing seminar.

One winning business will receive $10,000 toward a 2027 Cox Media Group marketing campaign.

Register August 1st through August 23rd on our FREE HOT 105 app!

Register below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/1/26–8/23/26. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties; 18+; who is an authorized rep. of Nominated Business. To enter, visit hot105fm.com and complete entry form. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.hot105fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ HOT 105 Celebrates Small Businesses Contest ]