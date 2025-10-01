Flint Launches Nation’s First Universal Baby Cash Program to Fight Childhood Poverty

Flint, Michigan is transforming how America tackles childhood poverty with a pioneering program called Rx Kids. The initiative gives every pregnant woman $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 per month throughout their child’s first year—no strings attached. Early data shows powerful results: reduced postpartum depression, zero evictions among low-income families, and fewer premature births, saving millions in healthcare costs. Unlike targeted welfare, Rx Kids is universal, achieving full enrollment and rebuilding trust in a city long affected by crisis. The program is now expanding across Michigan and gaining bipartisan support as a model for national policy.