Fat Joe Case Drama: Accuser’s Lawyer Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Process Server

Red Carpet for the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Fat Joe attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Tyrone Blackburn, attorney for Terrance Dixon, Fat Joe’s accuser, was arrested after allegedly striking a process server with his vehicle. The process server was delivering legal documents related to a defamation and extortion lawsuit filed by Fat Joe’s legal team. Blackburn had previously demanded $3 million from Fat Joe, claiming Dixon co-wrote music with the rapper, and later accused Fat Joe of serious misconduct. Dixon then filed a separate $20 million lawsuit accusing Fat Joe of sexual misconduct and other allegations. This latest development adds more tension to the ongoing legal battle—what are your thoughts?

