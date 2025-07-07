Fat Joe Case Drama: Accuser’s Lawyer Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Process Server

Tyrone Blackburn, attorney for Terrance Dixon, Fat Joe’s accuser, was arrested after allegedly striking a process server with his vehicle. The process server was delivering legal documents related to a defamation and extortion lawsuit filed by Fat Joe’s legal team. Blackburn had previously demanded $3 million from Fat Joe, claiming Dixon co-wrote music with the rapper, and later accused Fat Joe of serious misconduct. Dixon then filed a separate $20 million lawsuit accusing Fat Joe of sexual misconduct and other allegations. This latest development adds more tension to the ongoing legal battle—what are your thoughts?