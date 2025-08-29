Denzel Washington Says He’s “Tired of Movies” and Doesn’t Watch Them Anymore

Denzel Washington attends a special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's 'Highest 2 Lowest' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
By Shelby Rushin

Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, recently revealed he no longer watches movies—his own or anyone else’s. While chatting with Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky in a GQ video, he said bluntly, “I’m tired of movies.” When asked how many he’s been in, he replied, “Too many. I think 50.” Despite a career that spans decades and includes Oscar-winning performances in Glory and Training Day, Washington says he’s stepped back from viewing films altogether. The unexpected admission has fans reflecting on his iconic work and wondering what might come next.

