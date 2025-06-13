Coco Gauff Wins First French Open Title, Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Thrilling Final

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Coco Gauff of United States kisses the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

In a defining moment at Roland Garros, 20-year-old Coco Gauff triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden French Open title. The American star showed remarkable composure and tactical brilliance, coming back from a set down to seal the match in three thrilling sets. Sabalenka’s powerful serves and aggressive play tested Gauff, but the young champion’s speed and shot selection prevailed. This win marks a pivotal achievement in Gauff’s career and solidifies her place among tennis elites. Her inspiring performance signals a bright future for women’s tennis and sets the stage for a new era of champions.

