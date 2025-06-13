In a defining moment at Roland Garros, 20-year-old Coco Gauff triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden French Open title. The American star showed remarkable composure and tactical brilliance, coming back from a set down to seal the match in three thrilling sets. Sabalenka’s powerful serves and aggressive play tested Gauff, but the young champion’s speed and shot selection prevailed. This win marks a pivotal achievement in Gauff’s career and solidifies her place among tennis elites. Her inspiring performance signals a bright future for women’s tennis and sets the stage for a new era of champions.
Coco Gauff Wins First French Open Title, Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Thrilling Final
