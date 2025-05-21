Cassie Reveals Diddy Paid $20M Settlement in Abuse Case Before Dropping 2023 Lawsuit

Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cassie (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com, File)
By Shelby Rushin

Cassie Ventura, known for her 2006 hit “Me & U,” revealed during her testimony on May 14 that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid her $20 million to settle her 2023 lawsuit alleging sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. The settlement was paid just one day after she filed the explosive suit in federal court. Cassie testified that she originally offered Diddy a chance to buy the rights to her memoir for $30 million, hoping he would acknowledge the pain she endured during their decade-long relationship. When he didn’t respond, she pursued legal action. The case triggered a wave of lawsuits and a federal investigation into Combs, who is now facing criminal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!