Cassie Reveals Diddy Paid $20M Settlement in Abuse Case Before Dropping 2023 Lawsuit

Cassie Ventura, known for her 2006 hit “Me & U,” revealed during her testimony on May 14 that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid her $20 million to settle her 2023 lawsuit alleging sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse. The settlement was paid just one day after she filed the explosive suit in federal court. Cassie testified that she originally offered Diddy a chance to buy the rights to her memoir for $30 million, hoping he would acknowledge the pain she endured during their decade-long relationship. When he didn’t respond, she pursued legal action. The case triggered a wave of lawsuits and a federal investigation into Combs, who is now facing criminal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.