Candace Owens Slams Trump Over Iran Strike: “He’s Been a Chronic Disappointment”

By Shelby Rushin

On “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Candace Owens harshly condemned President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran without congressional approval, claiming the move was driven by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Owens, once a staunch Trump supporter, expressed embarrassment for backing him, calling the strike a “chronic disappointment.” She warned that involving the U.S. in the conflict could ruin Trump’s legacy and criticized the pro-war rhetoric echoing since 9/11. Owens insisted that regime change in Iran isn’t America’s business and condemned the smear tactics against anti-war voices. With fighting ongoing despite a temporary cease-fire, Owens’ sharp critique highlights growing frustration among Trump supporters—what are your thoughts?

