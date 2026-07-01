Young M.A. talks opening up on 'Kween,' giving the album 'a little more attention'

Young M.A. made her return to music when she released Kween at the end of May. After a nearly five-year hiatus, she said she came back because the timing felt right.

"It was just time for me to speak out. A lot of stuff [was] just floating around, and nobody really understood my POV, and one thing about me, I'm going to put [it] in the music," she told People.

She also credited the release to those who had been asking for new music.

"To be honest, with my supporters, they was looking forward to me [releasing a new project]. They was wondering what was going on, and it was silent for a minute," she said. "A lot of things was out there that I just had to clarify and bring it into the music, so I explained it to them."

Among the topics discussed on the project are the trials, tribulations and growth Young M.A. experienced during her time out of the spotlight.

"I had to make sure I was able to say everything that needed to be said," she told People. "And not overdo it neither, at the same time, [and] still try to keep a balance with music that felt good still, but also being vulnerable to what happened ... and then let you know I'm good, though."

She added that she's grateful to be in a place where she feels comfortable opening up about her past "because a lot of people don't get out of that dark hole."

Now that Kween is out, Young M.A.'s focus is on giving it the attention it deserves.

"This album needs a little more attention, recognition," she says. "It needs to be heard more."

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