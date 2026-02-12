Wiz Khalifa announces limited-run The Macrodose tour

Wiz Khalifa has announced his upcoming The Macradose tour, a limited-run series taking place across the U.S. in April.

Rapper 2 Chainz, Berner and DJ Bonics will join as support.

Marketed as a "special 4/20 celebration tour," the road show will make stops in Gautier, Mississippi, on April 15; Bentonville, Arizona, on April 17; Wichita, Kansas, on April 18; and Morrison, Colorado, on April 19.

Two different ticket presales start Thursday, with the general sale starting Friday.

