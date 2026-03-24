What type of investor are you?

Investors have had reason to celebrate over the past few years. Tech stocks have launched to new heights thanks to the AI boom, bitcoin crossed the US$100K mark in 2024 and the S&P 500 has regularly logged new all-time highs since late 2023.

Nevertheless, financial pessimism is rampant thanks to geopolitical tensions, inflation and concerns surrounding unemployment and the cost of living.

Profitable opportunities are sure to generate a buzz during times of financial stress. But, with so many investment options available, what’s the best way to jump into the market?

The answer lies in knowing the type of investor you are.

If you aim to be the captain of your fate: Stocks

If you want to work smarter, not harder: Index funds and robo-advisors

If you prefer to play it safe: Investment-grade bonds and high-interest savings accounts

If you're a capital king or queen: Real estate

If you're a high-risk, high-reward investor: Cryptocurrency and forex

In this article, Finder explores the different approaches you can take.

Be the captain of your fate: Stocks

If you’re energized by the prospect of rolling up your sleeves to learn about company valuations, market movements and trading strategies, then self-directed stock investing might be a good fit for you.

Buying individual stocks lets you create your own investment strategy and hone in on profitable opportunities with precision. You're not limited to following a predetermined path or investing in a limited basket of securities.

However, the principal advantage of DIY investing—autonomy—can also be a disadvantage. Your portfolio isn’t safeguarded by professionals who have years of experience in finance, asset allocation and risk management.

But the more you learn about money, stock trading and, critically, your own psychology, the better positioned you’ll be to maximize profits and minimize losses.

Work smarter, not harder: Index funds and robo-advisors

Managing a portfolio might be daunting for the average person, which is why buying shares in index funds is a popular strategy.

An index fund holds stocks listed in a specific index (say, the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite) with the goal of copying the index's performance. So, if the S&P 500 goes up by 1% in a given day, funds structured like the S&P 500 will likewise go up by around 1%.

A stock index may exist to reflect the performance of a specific sector, industry or the market overall. Investing in index funds lets you easily position your portfolio to grow with the economy without having to research the best stocks.

(Be aware, though, that fund prices can go up or down—there’s always a risk of loss.)

Another “set-and-forget” option for low-maintenance investors is entrusting a robo-advisor to create a portfolio for you based on your goals, risk tolerance and other factors. The robo-advisor will then algorithmically adjust your portfolio as needed over time.

Like index funds, the fees for robo-advisors are usually low compared to professionally managed funds and, if you plan to follow a fairly straightforward investment strategy, the convenience can be well worth it.

Play it safe: Investment-grade bonds and high-interest savings accounts

For stock investors, the promise of rewards outweighs the risk of loss. But low-risk investors who prefer safety and predictable outcomes may find it more worthwhile to invest in bonds and high-yield savings accounts instead.

These types of investments take the guesswork out of growing your money, and there’s very little risk to shoulder.

Bonds typically offer a fixed rate of return after a set period of time. You can choose between bonds with different ratings. Investment-grade bonds (including many types of government bonds) are issued by companies deemed stable and likely to pay you back on time, while high-yield bonds pay more but are issued by companies deemed less likely to pay what they owe.

While you won’t earn as much as you could with stocks, investment-grade bonds can still help you stay ahead of inflation and maybe take home a little extra.

One downside to most bonds is that you can’t access your money until the expiration date, which could be years down the road. For easier access to your money, look into high-interest savings accounts.

Not the first choice for most investors, given the relatively low yield compared to other types of investments, high-yield accounts offer the benefit of round-the-clock access to your money and, occasionally, promotional rates that are higher than some bonds.

For the kings and queens of capital: Real estate

Loading hundreds of thousands of dollars or more into property may not be realistic for everyone. But for investors who have accumulated sizable savings and are looking for a way to scale their wealth, real estate holds a lot of promise.

Property can go up in value substantially over time and comes with tax advantages (for example, you may be allowed to treat mortgage interest as tax-deductible). You can rent out your property to earn income, and real estate can be leveraged to secure loans.

The barrier to entry is high, often requiring tens of thousands of dollars just for a down payment.

But some buyers can get a leg up through organizations like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which offers VA home loans with no down payment for veterans, servicemembers and eligible surviving spouses. In Canada, the federal government offers the Home Buyers' Amount tax credit for first-time homebuyers.

High-risk, high-rewards: Cryptocurrency & forex

For investors who want to challenge the status quo and get ahead of the move towards widespread digital currency adoption, crypto presents a tantalizing (albeit risky) prospect.

Although investors have been buzzing about the price of bitcoin for years, governments, banks, and other mainstream institutions have been slow to integrate crypto into their policies and growth strategies.

This appears to be changing, however. Notably, President Trump created the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile in March 2025. Among the major banks that have announced, or are actively offering, crypto-related products and services are JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab.

In contrast to crypto, foreign exchange trading has been around for decades. But like crypto, fiat (government-issued) currencies can be incredibly volatile and risky to trade.

A highly dynamic, ever-changing environment, the forex market presents many opportunities to profit—or lose if your knowledge and timing are off.

Importantly, you should never invest more than you can afford to lose. So, if you’re just starting to build your savings or you’re new to investing, it’s better to explore low- to moderate-risk investments like index funds or investment-grade bonds.

Bottom line

The best way to invest your money depends on individual factors like your financial goals and the level of risk you’re willing to face.

Investment-grade bonds and high-yield savings accounts are suitable for the risk-averse, while high-risk investments like crypto and forex trading are suitable for those who are willing to take a loss (and can afford to do so) for the chance of reaping impressive returns.

Investors who fall in between may be drawn to stocks, index funds and robo-advisors, and real estate could be worth considering if you have a sizable amount to invest and are looking for long-term capital preservation and growth.

There’s no rule saying you can’t mix it up and invest in multiple asset types. In fact, diversification is encouraged by many investment experts. Reach out to an investment advisor to learn more about your options and design a portfolio that meets your needs.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.