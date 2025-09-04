The Weeknd's record-breaking tour is going worldwide in 2026

The Weeknd will be working after hours 'til dawn in 2026 as he extends his record-breaking stadium tour.

The singer will take his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour to Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the U.K. next year, starting April 20 with a show in Mexico City and wrapping up Aug. 29 in Madrid, Spain. Anitta will open his shows in Mexico and Brazil, while Playboi Carti will do the same for the European and U.K. concerts.

The tour, which promotes The Weeknd's album trilogy After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow, has already earned a place in the record books. Since launching in 2022, it's become the biggest R&B tour in history, having already traveled to North and South America, Australia and the U.K.

Tickets for Mexico and Brazil will be available via presale starting Sept. 8; the general sale begins Sept. 10 via theweeknd.com/tour. Presales for the European and U.K. shows start Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. local time; the general sale launches Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. local time at theweeknd.com/tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.