Wayans family to be honored with Hall of Fame award at NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP will be honoring the Wayans family's contributions to Hollywood at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, taking place Feb. 22. They are set to receive the Hall of Fame award, joining past inductees New Edition, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Murphy, Aretha Franklin and more.

"For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers," said NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson. "Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities. The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen."

"The Wayans family revolutionized comedy by blending cultural commentary and fearless humor. From In Living Color to blockbuster films, their influence spans generations, breaking barriers for Black entertainers and redefining mainstream comedy," adds Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET. "Their ability to push boundaries while resonating with diverse audiences has left an undeniable mark on the industry. We look forward to honoring their impact by inducting the Wayans Family into the NAACP Hall of Fame live on BET, while celebrating their legacy in entertainment and culture."

The Wayans family has influenced both comedy and entertainment since 1990, when Keenen Ivory Wayans started In Living Color, launching the careers of Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Craig Wayans, Gregg Wayans, Chaunte Wayans and Damien Wayans are also part of the older generation of the Wayans family; Damon Wayans Jr. represents the new generation.

The award show will air live on BET and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.