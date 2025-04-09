Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to quash demand from Sean Combs to turn over raw 'The Fall of Diddy' footage

Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday sought to quash a subpoena from defense attorneys for Sean Combs seeking outtakes from interviews with two persons featured in the docuseries The Fall of Diddy.

Warner Bros. Discovery argued the subpoena is too broad, “amounting to a general fishing expedition,” and the interview outtakes are protected by the reporter’s privilege. “Mr. Combs has not met, and cannot meet, his burden to overcome that privilege,” Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Earlier this year the streaming serving Max, which is owned and operated by a Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary, began airing a documentary series entitled The Fall of Diddy that examined the arc of Combs' career and some of the recent allegations against him.

The series included interviews with Combs’ former personal chef, who spoke about how she said Combs treated her when she was employed by him, as well as about various rumors she heard about his behavior. There was also an interview with a former romantic partner of Combs discussing the origins and path of her relationship with him, including one alleged incident of sexual assault.

Warner Bros. Discovery said the subpoena lacked specifics and amounted to a broad request for interview outtakes, without any specific reasons to believe the outtakes contain any relevant, non-cumulative, statements.

Combs' legal team has condemned The Fall of Diddy as a cash-grab trying to capitalize on a circus-like atmosphere surrounding Combs and his legal cases.

