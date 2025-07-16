Usher is the new face of Ralph Lauren Fragrance's new scent

Usher may make you wanna get a new fragrance, as he is the face of Ralph Lauren Fragrance's new scent, Ralph's Club New York Eau de Parfum. He fronts and sings in his first-ever fragrance campaign by famed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot.

"I have the greatest respect and admiration for what Mr. Lauren has accomplished and I could not be more happy and proud to join Ralph Lauren Fragrances," Usher said in a statement. "This is a brand that represents the best of who I want to be as an entrepreneur, a creator, and a man. I'm inspired and energized—this partnership feels like coming home."

He spoke to People about the campaign, which "captures the timeless glamour of Manhattan's golden age," according to a press release. He also discussed its style direction, noting he worked with the RL team to bring together exclusive looks that best "represented the next chapter for me, represented what I felt was a collaboration that would be worthy of Ralph's legacy and also would give me the freedom to be myself in his house."

“I feel proud,” Usher says of his looks in the campaign, which he says represents his evolution in fashion. "I feel honored to have not only been a person who was a fan of the brand, but who is now a representation of its expansion. This opportunity to bring heritage, edge, style and tradition all together is the spirit of what this campaign is.”

Of the scent itself, Usher says it "represents something that feels sophisticated, bold and commanding in the way where when you walk into a room and people smell it, there's an identity and there's something that people remember."

He continues, "There's something that plays in these two spaces, casual and formal. It works.”

