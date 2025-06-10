Tyler Perry thanks Black women for their support ahead of Ledisi's 'BLKWMN' performance

Tyler Perry took a moment to reflect on the support he's received from Black women at the BET Awards 2025 Monday night.

"The first weapon I ever held was my mother's hand," Tyler said. "I think about my incredible audience, who's a lot of men, a lot of women, but hear me when I tell you this: Black women have held me down and I appreciate you like you would not believe."

Elsewhere in his speech, Tyler spoke about the erasure of Black history and encouraged fans to continue making their mark. He then introduced Ledisi to the stage to perform "BLKWMN" from her latest album, The Crown.

"That was the most emotional song because I wanted to give a 'I love you' and' I thank you' for all the work we do as Black women," she previously told ABC Audio. "I wanted a song that documented this time we're in where Black women did a lot of, have done a lot, of work. I've seen it for years. And we smile through things and keep going. So I want to celebrate our joy and our accomplishments and all the beauty that we bring to the world."

She shared that Tyler voluntarily put the cinematic music video together shortly after she sent him the song in the wee hours of the morning.

"Next day, he sends it back. And it's all what you see now, all these beautiful Black women. ... It was just amazing," she recalled. "I played it for my family first because I wanted them to see it, and they loved it."

Ledisi adds she wanted to roll the album out before releasing the track but was encouraged to put it out immediately.

"BLKWMN" is now available on streaming services.

