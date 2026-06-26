TLC star Karen Derrico charged with threatening ex, her kids

FILE PHOTO: Karen Derrico attends Black Breastfeeding Week 10th Anniversary Awards Dinner on August 30, 2022 in New York City. She is accused of threatening her ex-husband and their children. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

A former reality star is facing charges that she allegedly threatened her ex-husband and their children.

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TMZ obtained the recording of a phone call between Karen Derrico and some of her 14 children, where one of them told her, “No wonder why you said you were going to kill me.”

Derrico denied the allegation and corrected the child by saying, “I said ‘I’ll kill you if you [expletive] ... because you’re disrespecting me because your little behind is enabled.’”

Derrico is charged with harassment, violating a restraining order, preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence, and aggravated stalking.

The criminal complaint was filed in Nevada this week, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Prosecutors claim she sent emails to ex-husband Deon Derrico saying that she could kill him and didn’t care if she went to jail, TMZ reported. She also allegedly said she would “kill any of the kids” if they took their father’s side.

Her attorney, Jess Marchese, said the phone recording was an “Obvious attempt to bait my client. Pecipient isn’t scared whatsoever. Total nothing burger. No crime.” Marchese claims Deon Derrico sent the emails to himself, TMZ reported.

She was arraigned on June 23 and pleaded not guilty, US Weekly reported.

Karen Derrico is free on a $2,000 bond but has to wear an ankle monitor.

She and her family starred on five seasons of the TLC show “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” from 2020 to 2024, Entertainment Weekly reported. The show ended shortly after they split.

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