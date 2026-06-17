State trooper removes snake from trunk of vehicle

Connecticut State Police Trooper Charles Workman holds the snake he wrangled out of a motorist's vehicle last week.

LEDYARD, Conn. — This is not the kind of baggage you want to carry in the trunk.

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A state trooper in Connecticut came to the rescue of a motorist on June 9, extracting a long snake from the trunk of her SUV.

The motorist may not have been amused, but state police wrote in a Facebook post that for Trooper Charles Workman, it was “a certifiable hiss-sterical situation.”

In body camera footage provided by Connecticut State Police, Workman can be seen removing the spare tire from the back of the vehicle as it was parked along the side of the road on State Route 2 near Foxwoods.

The trooper used a long, skinny pole to wrangle the reeptile from its hiding place.

It was unclear from the trooper’s body camera video what kind of snake was in the vehicle. But the reptile did not put up much of a fight, and Workman was able to bring the long snake out into the open.

“Our troopers at Troop E never know what type of call their next one is going to be,” state police wrote on Facebook. “That was certainly the case earlier this afternoon.

“TFC Workman was able to wrangle the unwanted hitchhiker from the caller’s car despite the slippery nature of the accused.”

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