‘Spaceballs 2′ brings Rick Moranis back to space spoof

They’ve already gone to plaid. Production has begun on “Spaceballs 2″ 38 years after the original Mel Brooks space spoof was released.

The cast, including Dark Helmet himself, Rick Moranis, gathered for a table read.

Moranis stepped back from acting after the death of his wife in 1991, focusing instead on raising his children, IGN reported. He said he didn’t officially retire, but was “picky” about projects. His last starring role on camera was in 1997’s “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” He also did voice work in “Brother Bear” and other shows, according to IMDB. He also appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds.

The rest of the surviving members of the original cast, including Brooks (Yogurt/President Skroob), Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa), Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz) will return.

They will be joined by stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan and Pullman’s actor son, Lewis Pullman.

Lewis Pullman’s character is Starburst while Palmer will play Destiny. It is not known who Gad and Carrigan will portray.

A photo mimicking the table read from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released by Amazon.

First image of Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast reading v Spaceballs 2 cast reading pic. pic.twitter.com/0XQWGcNJGW — Movies In Focus (@moviesinfocus) September 25, 2025

The plot still hasn’t been released, with Amazon saying it is being kept under "lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield.” Gad, along with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, wrote the screenplay with Josh Greenbaum directing. Brooks, Gad and Greenbaum are among the producers alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, George Wyner said.

It is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Three decades ago, a potential sequel was teased in the original film as “Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.”

The new film will be released to theaters 40 years after its predecessor in 2027.

