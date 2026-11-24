One Joyous Night - Message from Hezekiah Walker

We have an update for you on our Annual One Joyous Night.

Unfortunately, the event has been canceled. Ticket purchasers will receive a refund from SHOWPASS / Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on your method of payment. Please allow a minimum of 5 business days for the refund.

A message from Hezekiah Walker:

Hey, family. This is Bishop Hezekiah Walker. I wanted you to hear this directly from me. I won’t be able to join you for the upcoming performances I had scheduled with the station. I’m recovering from Bell’s palsy, and my doctors are encouraged by what they expect for my recovery. For now, they’ve given me clear instructions to take a break from singing, preaching, and performing so I can give my body time to heal. I was looking forward to seeing you and lifting up praise together. To the station, the local teams, and everybody who made plans to come out, thank you for understanding. I feel your love, and I’m grateful for every prayer. I’m trusting God through this, and I look forward to being back with you when my doctors clear me to return. Until then, keep me in your prayers, and know that I’m praying for you, too. God bless you.

Let’s keep Hezekiah in our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.

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