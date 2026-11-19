FILE PHOTO: Sheetz is offering grandmotherly advice with a side of sass on the Dial a Granny hotline.

Who can you reach out to when family becomes too much for the holiday, or you need help getting the big family dinner on the table?

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Some people don’t have a grandma on speed dial, but you could, thanks to the convenience store chain Sheetz.

The home of the MTO has a granny to go, thanks to its hotline “Dial-A-Granny.”

As the Altoona Mirror described, it’s a “hotline serving up holiday advice with a side of sass.”

You can call 844-GRANNY1 to hear a recording, or, if you’re lucky enough to need help at certain times, talk to a real-life grandma influencer.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, Pennsylvania-based Mamma Lu will be on the line.

ItsGrandmaC from North Carolina will take over the phone on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both will man the phones for only one hour each.

And while they’ll talk about almost anything from drama to cooking tips, Sheetz says there is one rule for calling Granny, Nana, or Meemaw: “Just don’t call during ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ honey.”

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