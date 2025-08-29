Recall alert: Radioactive shrimp recalls expanded, Walmart, Kroger items added

Shrimp sold at Kroger and Walmart have been recalled.

More shrimp is being recalled because it could be contaminated with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA, is recalling approximately 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The shrimp was sold at Bakers, Gerbes, Jay C, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets and Pick ‘n Save in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

Nebraska

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

The Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp was sold from July 24 to Aug. 11, 2025, the FDA said.

It has the following UPC, lot and best before codes:

UPC 011110626196, Lot code 10662 5139, Best Before 11/19/2027

UPC 011110626196, Lot code 10662 5140, Best Before 11/20/2027

If you purchased the shrimp, you are being told not to eat it and either throw it away or return it for a full refund, the FDA said.

In a separate announcement, cocktail shrimp sold at Walmart locations across the country are also being recalled.

The stores were located in:

Arkansas

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wisconsin

The shrimp was sold in 6-ounce refrigerated packages between July 31 and Aug. 16, 2025. The items have a 12-day shelf life with various best-by dates, the FDA said.

It was in a clear plastic tray with a red and white label. About 26,460 packages are part of this recall.

They have UPC 19434612191 and the following lot codes:

10662 5106

10662 5107

10662 5124

10662 5125

If you purchased any of the shrimp from either recall, you are being told not to eat it and either throw it away or return it for a full refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 800-331-3440 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

©2025 Cox Media Group